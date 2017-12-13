White Louisianan pleads not guilty in deaths of 2 black men

BATON ROUGE, La. — A white Louisiana man accused of shooting two black men to death and of firing into the home of a black family in three separate incidents in September has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him.

The Advocate reports that 23-year-old Kenneth James Gleason entered the plea Wednesday at an arraignment before state District Judge Beau Higginbotham in Baton Rouge.

A grand jury indicted Gleason Nov. 30 on one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the incidents that police have described as possibly racially motivated.

Gleason is accused of killing 49-year-old Donald Smart on Sept. 14 and 59-year-old Bruce Cofield on Sept. 12.

A trial date has not been set.

