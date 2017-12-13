News / World

With unity in peril, EU leaders tackle refugee quotas

FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, African refugees and migrants, mostly from Sudan and Senegal, wait for assistance aboard a rubber boat out of control, 25 miles north of Sabratha, off the Libyan coast. Rights group Amnesty International on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017 accused European Union countries of being ‚Äòknowingly complicit‚Äô in the detention and abuse of thousands of migrants detained in appalling conditions in Libya. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios, File)

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders are grappling with one of the most divisive issues ever to face the 28-nation bloc; how to collectively share responsibility for the tens of thousands of people arriving on Europe's southern shores in search of a better life.

Ahead of an EU summit Thursday, fresh tensions have surfaced over the perceived need for national refugee quotas. So far, solidarity with front-line nations Greece and Italy, where the refugees land, has been limited. A mandatory quota scheme was opposed mainly by eastern European nations — the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.

For Europe, the political crisis over migrants is existential, despite the fact that migrant arrivals have dropped dramatically this year.

