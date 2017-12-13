Woman charged with injuring son who had 323 medical visits
DALLAS — A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright remained in Dallas County jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond after her Dec. 6 arrest.
Child Protective Services says the child was seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric
CPS removed him from Bowen-Wright's care last month after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital where medical staff determined he didn't have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.
Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, hasn't returned a message seeking comment.
___
Information from: Fort Worth Star-Telegram, http://www.star-telegram.com