3 pedestrians killed in Vegas crash; suspect arrested

Las Vegas police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with a multiple-vehicle crash that killed three pedestrians and injured six other people east of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that 32-year-old Daniel Becker was booked into the Clark County Jail late Wednesday on suspicion of DUI and reckless driving.

Police say Becker was driving a 2003 Ford Expedition that hit three pedestrians in a crosswalk near Eastern Avenue and Flamingo Road shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The three victims — ages 19, 49 and 69 — were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed the intersection until 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Becker suffered minor injuries. It's not clear if he has a lawyer or will be appointed one at a pending court appearance.

