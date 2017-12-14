A third of Interior Dept. workers report being harassed
WASHINGTON — The Interior Department says more than one-third of its employees report being harassed or discriminated against in the past year.
Results released Thursday from an anonymous survey of the department's 70,000 employees show that 8
The Bureau of Indian Affairs and National Park Service report the most incidents — with 40
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he has "zero tolerance for any type of workplace harassment" and says he's directed department leaders to move quickly "to improve accountability and transparency with regard to this absolutely intolerable