A third of Interior Dept. workers report being harassed

WASHINGTON — The Interior Department says more than one-third of its employees report being harassed or discriminated against in the past year.

Results released Thursday from an anonymous survey of the department's 70,000 employees show that 8 per cent report being victims of sexual harassment and 16 per cent report harassment based on gender. More than 9 per cent report harassment based on race or ethnicity.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs and National Park Service report the most incidents — with 40 per cent of Indian Affairs workers and 39 per cent of park service workers reporting some form of harassment.