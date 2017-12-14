News / World

Activism, charity sustain Sandy Hook families 5 years later

In this Nov. 5, 2016 photo, children participate in the fun run at the annual Vicki Soto 5K race in Stratford, Conn. The race is held by the Soto family to raise money to fund scholarships for students interested in careers in education. First-grade teacher Vicki Soto was one of 26 people killed during a shooting inside the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newton, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

In this Nov. 5, 2016 photo, children participate in the fun run at the annual Vicki Soto 5K race in Stratford, Conn. The race is held by the Soto family to raise money to fund scholarships for students interested in careers in education. First-grade teacher Vicki Soto was one of 26 people killed during a shooting inside the Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012, in Newton, Conn. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb)

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Out of a senseless tragedy, many relatives of the 26 children and educators killed five years ago at Sandy Hook Elementary School have sought ways to find meaning in advocacy.

They've dedicated themselves to charity, activism and other efforts to channel their grief and, in many cases, to help prevent violence.

Some organizations honour the passions of the children who were lost on Dec. 14, 2012.

Others have jumped into the policy fray to lobby for gun control or improved mental health care. In some cases, they've travelled the country, and even the world, as recognized experts in their fields.

The Sandy Hook families have created a website to share each of their stories and information about the various projects they've started in memory of their family members.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular