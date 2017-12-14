Austrian conservative leader confident of gov't by Christmas
BERLIN — Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz says he's optimistic he can wrap up coalition talks with the right-wing Freedom Party and form a new government before Christmas.
Kurz said after updating President Alexander Van der Bellen on Thursday that "we are in the home stretch of the negotiations." He stressed the importance of a "clear pro-European direction."
The 31-year-old Kurz is foreign minister in the outgoing government under Chancellor Christian Kern, a
Both Kurz's