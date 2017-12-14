Brazil president undergoes minor surgery
SAO PAULO — The office of Brazilian President Michel Temer says he successfully underwent minor surgery for a narrowing of his urethra.
The procedure took place Wednesday afternoon at Sao Paulo's Sirio-Libanes Hospital He is expected to return to Brasilia on Friday.
In October, Temer had surgery to reduce an enlarged prostate that had caused a urinary obstruction and in November the 77-year-old president underwent an angioplasty procedure to implant stents in three coronary arteries.