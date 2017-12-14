Brigham Young University lifts restrictions in Jerusalem

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University has lifted security restrictions at its campus in Jerusalem a week after protests and violence erupted following President Donald Trump's recognition of the city as Israel's capital.

The Deseret News reports the university on Wednesday removed travel restrictions that initially limited students and faculty at the Jerusalem Center from travelling into the Old City and the city's east side.

Officials say the risks have returned to a level where students and other personnel can safely travel during daylight hours.

The university modified the restrictions on Sunday, allowing students to travel by taxi to certain areas of the Old City but only through the Jaffa Gate.

The centre opened in 1987, and it's located about a mile from Jerusalem's Old City.

