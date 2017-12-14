Clashes break out as Argentines protest pension reform

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentine police clashed Thursday with demonstrators protesting reforms to the retirement and pension system.

Police in riot gear shot tear gas and rubber bullets at stick-wielding protesters who hauled rocks outside Argentina's Congress building in Buenos Aires. The demonstrators also torched a garbage bin.

Union leaders and social activists say the reform measure will reduce pension and retirement payments as well as aid for some of poor families starting in March.

The measure was set to be voted on in the lower house Thursday, but the congressional session was suspended indefinitely as opposition and ruling-party lawmakers yelled at each other in the chamber and police continued to clash with protesters outside. Argentina's largest union had threatened to stage a general strike if the measure was approved.

The bill, which already passed in the Senate, is part of a series of reforms launched by the government of President Mauricio Macri to reduce Argentina's high deficit.