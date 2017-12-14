News / World

Cousins charged in shooting deaths of 4 men plead not guilty

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Sean Kratz of Philadelphia. The Bucks County prosecutor's office on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017 filed notice of aggravating circumstances in the charges against Kratz and Cosmo DiNardo, in the deaths of four men found buried on a Philadelphia-area farm. Prosecutors said capital punishment would be justified because there were multiple murders and the slayings were committed during commission of a felony and drug felonies. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP, File)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried deep on a sprawling Pennsylvania farm say they didn't kill anyone.

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz on Thursday pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of murder and corpse abuse in the July killings.

DiNardo is charged in four of the deaths. Kratz is charged in three. Neither cousin spoke during their separate arraignments in Doylestown.

Authorities this week filed court documents that will allow them to pursue the death penalty for both 20-year-olds.

DiNardo's attorneys have said he has admitted killing the men and told authorities where to find one of the bodies in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek capital punishment.

Officials say all four victims were shot.

