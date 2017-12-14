Cousins charged in shooting deaths of 4 men plead not guilty

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. — Two cousins charged in the deaths of four young men found buried deep on a sprawling Pennsylvania farm say they didn't kill anyone.

Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz on Thursday pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of murder and corpse abuse in the July killings.

DiNardo is charged in four of the deaths. Kratz is charged in three. Neither cousin spoke during their separate arraignments in Doylestown.

Authorities this week filed court documents that will allow them to pursue the death penalty for both 20-year-olds.

DiNardo's attorneys have said he has admitted killing the men and told authorities where to find one of the bodies in exchange for prosecutors agreeing not to seek capital punishment.