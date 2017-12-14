Cow escapes nativity scene, takes stroll down interstate

PHILADELPHIA — A cow believed to have escaped from a nativity scene found its way onto Interstate 95 in Philadelphia before being corralled by police.

The cow, nicknamed "Stormy," was seen walking along the highway just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

WPVI-TV reports that the cow escaped from a nativity scene at Old First Reformed United Church of Christ. The Rev. Michael Caine says it looks as if someone tampered with the enclosure.