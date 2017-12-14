News / World

Cyprus, Egypt, Greece agree to bolster maritime security

Cyprus' Defense Minister Christoforos Fokaides, center, shakes hands with his Greek counterpart Panos Kammenos, right, and Egyptian Defense Minister Sedki Sobhi after their first of three-way talks at the "Zenon" Search and Rescue Coordination Center next to Cyprus' Larnaca international airport, on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. The defense ministers of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece have agreed to step up cooperation in combatting drug, weapons and people trafficking in the east Mediterranean and to share information on countering the threat of terrorism. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

LARNACA, Cyprus — The defence ministers of Cyprus, Egypt and Greece have agreed to step up co-operation in combating drug, weapons and people trafficking in the east Mediterranean and to share information on countering the threat of terrorism.

Cypriot Defence Minister Christoforos Fokaides and his Egyptian and Greek counterparts Sedki Sobhi and Panos Kammenos say that they're also setting up a co-ordinating body to oversee joint special forces exercises on ensuring the security of sea lanes in the Eastern Mediterranean.

They told reporters after their first three-way meeting Thursday that the exercises will sharpen co-ordination on search and rescue operations and protecting offshore oil and gas drilling.

Sobhi said no one country can meet the many challenges posed in a volatile region, and stability in the area "demands co-operation " between the three countries.

