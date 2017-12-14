Democrat victor in US Senate race has advice for his party
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Democrat who just won a hotly contested U.S. Senate race in the overwhelmingly conservative state of Alabama has some advice for his party.
Doug Jones says that Democrats need to stick to economic issues to win races in the Deep South and avoid being defined by social issues.
Jones is in
Jones told The Associated Press that he was advised to adjust his stances to boost his chances of winning but refused.
Jones said President Donald Trump called to congratulate him on his Tuesday victory. Even so, Moore still hasn't conceded the race.
