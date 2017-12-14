Democrat victor in US Senate race has advice for his party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Democrat who just won a hotly contested U.S. Senate race in the overwhelmingly conservative state of Alabama has some advice for his party.

Doug Jones says that Democrats need to stick to economic issues to win races in the Deep South and avoid being defined by social issues.

Jones is in favour of abortion rights and criticized Trump's decision to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.

Jones told The Associated Press that he was advised to adjust his stances to boost his chances of winning but refused.