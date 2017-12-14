Director of Colorado pension fund dies snorkeling in Hawaii

DENVER — The executive director of the board that oversees Colorado's public employee pension fund died while snorkeling in Hawaii.

Public Employees' Retirement Association spokeswoman Katie Kaufmanis says 56-year-old Gregory Smith died Tuesday while vacationing with family and friends in Maui.

Maui Fire Services Chief Edward Taomoto says Smith was found face-down and unresponsive in the water.

Bystanders brought him to the shore, and emergency responders could not revive him.

An autopsy is planned.

Smith worked at PERA for more than 15 years, including five years as its executive director.

Six chief officers and the PERA executive team will continue to run daily operations at the association.