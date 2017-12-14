Dog found with tongue cut out dies in South Carolina
A
A
Share via Email
YORK, S.C. — An abused dog found tied up in freezing weather with his tongue cut out has died nearly a month later in South Carolina.
The Rock Hill Herald reports Noah's Arks Rescue said on its
A York police report said Briggs was likely used for dogfighting.
An 18-year-old passer-by had called police, who found the dog tied up without food or water.
Noah's Arks said Briggs was being fed through a tube, but had recently learned to eat meatballs. He became septic due to the infections in his mouth, which spread to his bloodstream.
___
Information from: The Herald, http://www.heraldonline.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Plane crashes in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board, no fatalities
-
Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop
-
Million-dollar promise: A pledge to her mother led this woman to a $1.75 million lotto win
-
Halifax police remind people to lock their doors after two recent break-ins