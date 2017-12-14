EU leaders gather, set to move Brexit talks into new phase

BRUSSELS — European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels set to move Brexit talks into a new phase as pressure mounts on Prime Minister Theresa May over her plans to take Britain out of the 28-nation bloc.

Heated debate is also likely as the leaders thrash out whether mandatory refugee quotas should remain a part of the EU's response to the arrival of thousands of migrants in Greece and Italy.

They are also due to officially endorse a new system of defence co-operation , bringing order to the way nations co-operate on security matters.