Ex-fugitive lawyer facing more charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawyer at the centre of a Social Security fraud case is facing prosecution on charges he would have avoided if he had not vanished for six months to avoid prison.

A federal prosecutor filed court papers this week signalling the government will try Eric Conn on more than a dozen charges including mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

If convicted, Conn could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Conn would have avoided the charges if he had abided by his plea deal. Instead, he fled in June when he cut off his electronic ankle monitor. He was caught in Honduras this month.