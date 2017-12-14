Extension cord sparked fire killing deputy sheriff's 2 sons
SCHWENKSVILLE, Pa. — Authorities say a faulty extension cord is to blame for a house fire outside Philadelphia that killed a deputy sheriff's two sons.
A state fire marshal on Thursday ruled the fire accidental, attributing it to an electrical failure of the cord, which was plugged into a space heater on the porch of the home in Schwenksville, about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Authorities say 11-year-old Bryan Lukens Jr. and 6-year-old Parker Lukens were found dead inside after Wednesday's blaze.
The Montgomery County sheriff's office says Deputy Bryan Lukens is being treated at a burn unit. His wife and 9-year-old daughter were treated for their injuries and released.
