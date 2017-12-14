Feds say NY woman laundered bitcoin to aide Islamic State

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — A 27-year-old Long Island woman is facing federal charges of laundering bitcoin and other crypto currencies and wiring the money overseas to help Islamic State terrorists.

Prosecutors say Zoobia Shahnaz was charged with bank fraud and money laundering in an indictment unsealed in Central Islip on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the former lab technician fraudulently obtained over $85,000 through a bank loan and credit cards to buy bitcoin and other crypto currencies online. They say the Brentwood resident then wired over $150,000 to individuals and shell entities in Pakistan, China and Turkey.

During this time, prosecutors say Shahnaz accessed numerous Islamic State propaganda websites .

Prosecutors say she was questioned at JFK Airport in July while attempting to travel to Syria.