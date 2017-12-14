FSU head: No timetable to resume Greek life after frat death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The president of Florida State University says he has no timetable for reinstating Greek activities on campus, which were suspended in November after the death of a fraternity pledge.

In an interview with The Associated Press, John Thrasher says he will evaluate the suggestions of many groups and hopes to have more definitive ideas on how to proceed by the end of January.

Thrasher suspended all Greek activities on campus Nov. 6, three days after the death of Andrew Coffey, a 20-year old junior who was a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi.