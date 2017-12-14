News / World

Greek workers walk off their jobs for 24-hour general strike

Pedestrians pass in front of parked trains at the central railway station during a 24-hour strike in Athens, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. Greece's largest labor unions call for a general strike over planned austerity cuts in 2018-19 as unemployment remains over 20 percent and poverty levels have surged over the past few years since the country first required an international financial rescue in 2010. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece — Greek workers have walked off their jobs for a 24-hour general strike that is shutting services across the country and suspending ferry services to and from the islands.

Unions called Thursday's strike to protest austerity measures that will continue beyond next year's end of Greece's third international bailout package.

State-run hospitals were accepting only emergency cases as medical staff joined the strike, while state schools remained shut. Public transport was operating only for certain hours during the day, while airlines rescheduled and cancelled flights as some airport staff joined the labour action with a four-hour work stoppage.

Greece has been dependent on bailouts since 2010. In return for billions of euros in emergency loans, successive governments have had to impose stringent spending cuts, tax hikes and structural reforms.

