Higher entry fees announced for Great Basin National Park

BAKER, Nev. — Federal officials are raising fees for cave tours and campground stays within Nevada's vast Great Basin National Park.

New fees that take effect Jan. 1 will raise the cost of all Lehman Caves tours by $1.

That means 60-minute tours for adults will be $9, and 90-minute tours will cost $11.

Youth rates will be $5 and $6.

Camping at Wheeler Peak, Upper Lehman Creek, Lower Lehman Creek, Baker Creek and Grey Cliffs will increase $3 per night, to $15.

Grey Cliffs group campsite fees will increase $5, to $30.

Senior and access pass discounts still apply.