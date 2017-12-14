Holocaust survivors worldwide celebrate Hanukkah

BERLIN — Hundreds of Holocaust survivors are taking part in the third candle lighting of Hanukkah in Berlin, Jerusalem and New York — part of a tribute to survivors worldwide that's being organized by the Jewish Claims Conference.

In Berlin, three survivors lighted candles on Thursday night at the city's Jewish community centre , while in Israel some 300 Holocaust survivors attended the candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray.

In New York, survivors will come together at the Park Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan.