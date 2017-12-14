Inmates charged for guard attacks at 2 Arkansas prisons

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Five inmates have been charged in unrelated attacks the same afternoon that injured guards at two Arkansas prisons and number among a string of violent disturbances in the state's correctional facilities this year.

Four inmates have each been charged with two counts of battery in a Sept. 28 attack on two guards at the Varner Unit.

Another prisoner has been charged with one count of battery in another attack that occurred the same day at the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker.

Two of the Varner inmates also each face one charge of possession or use of a weapon by an incarcerated person.