Jury returns verdict in shooting death of Tennessee teenager

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jurors found one defendant guilty Thursday of first-degree murder and two others guilty on a lesser charge of facilitation of first-degree murder in connection with the 2015 death of a Tennessee teenager who shielded friends from gunfire.

Christopher Drone Bassett, 22, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Zaevion Dobson, a promising football player at a Knoxville high school. Kipling Deshawn Colbert, 22, and Richard Gregory Williams III, 23, also had been facing first-degree murder charges but were instead found guilty of facilitating the murder. Sentencing for all three has been set for Feb. 2.

Dobson was on a back porch with friends on Dec. 17, 2015, when shots were fired. Police said Dobson suffered a fatal gunshot wound while shielding two girls, who were unhurt.

Dobson's decision to protect his two friends was later praised by then-President Barack Obama. Dobson posthumously received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2016 ESPYs.

All three defendants reacted stoically as the verdict was read. Dobson's mother, Zenobia Dobson, sat in the front row of the courtroom as she had throughout a trial that had lasted nearly two weeks.

Zenobia Dobson wore a T-shirt with the number "24," the number that Zaevion had worn as a football player at Fulton High School in Knoxville. Inside the numbers were various pictures of her son. On the back of her shirt were the messages "We Are One!" and "Family! Faith! Football!" with a picture of the Fulton High football team.

Although a single gunshot wound killed Dobson, prosecutors said all three defendants are criminally responsible because they aided in the commission of the offence . Prosecutors noted that at least 34 shots were fired from at least four different guns in the attack, carried out in the Lonsdale section of Knoxville.

According to the state's case, a Knoxville man named Brandon Perry was angry that his mother had gotten shot earlier in the day and was accompanied by a group of people as he headed to Lonsdale to fire shots out of anger. Perry was killed in a separate shooting later that night.

Each of the three defendants had his own lawyer. All the defence lawyers had criticized the state's attempts to classify the shootings that occurred that night as gang-related activity involving their clients.

Bassett had spoken to a police investigator the night of the shooting. After initially saying in the interview that he didn't accompany his Perry — his cousin — to Lonsdale that night, Bassett later acknowledged being there. Bassett added that he fired about five shots straight into the air without aiming at anyone.