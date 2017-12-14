News / World

Man acquitted in pier shooting seeks new trial on gun charge

FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows Jose Ines Garcia Zarate. The Mexican man acquitted of murder but convicted of illegal gun possession for the shooting death of a San Francisco woman that sparked an immigration debate is seeking a new trial for the firearm charge. Lawyers for Zarate said Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, that the judge presiding over the murder trial failed to properly instruct jurors before they acquitted him of killing Kate Steinle in 2015. (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO — The Mexican man acquitted of murder in the shooting death of a San Francisco woman that sparked a national immigration debate is seeking a new trial for his conviction on illegal gun possession.

Lawyers for Jose Ines Garcia Zarate said Thursday that the judge presiding over the murder trial failed to properly instruct jurors before they acquitted him of killing Kate Steinle in 2015.

The lawyers argued in court papers that the jury should have considered his claim that he didn't know he was holding a gun when it fired.

They say Garcia Zarate didn't hold the gun long enough to warrant a firearm possession conviction.

The judge declined to include those instructions, and jurors convicted him of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

