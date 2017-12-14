Man gets probation for throwing dog into traffic
A
A
Share via Email
OCALA, Fla. — A Florida man has been sentenced to two years of probation for throwing his dog into traffic.
The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 56-year-old Michael Lee Britton was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to animal cruelty, resisting an officer without violence and assaulting a law enforcement officer. He has been in jail since his November 2016 arrest.
Ocala police responded last year after a woman called to report that a man had thrown a dog at her moving car. Britton said he did it because the dog had been pierced by an arrow, and he didn't want the animal to suffer. Police found no such wound.
Police say the Australian shepherd suffered internal injuries but no broken bones.
___
Information from: Ocala (Fla.) Star-Banner, http://www.starbanner.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Plane crashes in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board, no fatalities
-
Sexual masochism expert takes stand at murder trial in death of off-duty cop
-
Million-dollar promise: A pledge to her mother led this woman to a $1.75 million lotto win
-
Halifax police remind people to lock their doors after two recent break-ins