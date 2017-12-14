Masked men steal lobby ATMs from 3 Houston Marriott hotels

HOUSTON — Police say masked men have stolen ATMs from the lobbies of three Marriott hotels in Houston this week.

Lt. Larry Crowson says a group of four or five men stormed the lobby of the Marriott near George Bush Intercontinental Airport early Thursday, grabbed an ATM and fled in a vehicle.

He says when a valet yelled at the fleeing men, one lifted his shirt to show a machete.

Early Tuesday, a group of seven to ten men took the ATM from a Marriott near the Galleria. Around midnight Tuesday, five to eight masked men raided a Courtyard by Marriott in west Houston. The machines were not bolted down.