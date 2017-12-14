Michigan man free on bond after 45 years in prison
DETROIT — A Detroit man whose 1971 murder conviction was thrown out has been released while prosecutors appeal a decision that grants him a new trial.
Richard Phillips' conviction was thrown out in August. But the 71-year-old had remained in custody until a judge this week said he could be released with an electronic tether.
Phillips pointed to the sky Thursday as he left a Detroit-area jail. The temperature was 22 degrees (-5.56 Celsius), but he says he would have walked in his bare feet. Phillips says, "It's already a merry Christmas."
He has long declared his innocence in the fatal shooting of Gregory Harris. In 2014, University of Michigan law school learned that a co-defendant said Phillips had no role. The disclosure had been made to the Michigan parole board.
