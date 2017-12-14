Mississippi coast tourism organization hires new CEO
GULFPORT, Miss. — The marketing organization that promotes tourism along Mississippi's coast has a new CEO.
Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast announced in a Monday statement that Milton Segarra will be its new CEO. Segarra was president and CEO of Meet Puerto Rico, a private
The statement from the organization's board president, Bill Holmes Sr., says Segarra has more than three decades of tourism, business and government experience. In Puerto Rico, Segarra managed a budget of more than $6 million.
Segarra tells WXXV-TV his main goal is to identify the thing the region does best, and use that to enhance guests' experiences.
Segarra starts his new job Jan. 8.