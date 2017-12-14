New report: Kenya's Odinga faced 'virulent' online attacks

KAMPALA, Uganda — A privacy watchdog says Kenya's opposition leader was targeted by a virulent online campaign created by a Texas-based company during the recent election turmoil.

Privacy International says Harris Media allegedly created data-driven campaigns, one attacking opposition leader Raila Odinga and another praising President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The new report says the social media campaigns launched on behalf of Kenyatta's re-election effort. The campaign against Odinga included a claim that he would "remove whole tribes" if elected. Kenyans often vote along ethnic lines.

The report doesn't allege any crime was committed but says such a campaign raises "important security questions and has the potential to undermine faith in the democratic process."