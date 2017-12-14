North Carolina man arrested in fatal shooting of toddler

WELDON, N.C. — Authorities say a North Carolina man has been arrested in the shooting death of a toddler.

Weldon Police Chief James Avens told a news conference that 22-year-old Malcolm Artis of Halifax was arrested Thursday in Lithia Springs, Georgia, an Atlanta suburb. Avens said Artis is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police said the house Jaxson Clay was in was hit by multiple bullets during the drive-by shooting about 8:15 p.m. Dec. 7. The child's mother, father, sibling and a great-grandparent were in the home and escaped injury, but Jaxson was pronounced dead at a hospital two weeks before his second birthday.