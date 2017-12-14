Pilot traces virtual Christmas tree in German test flight

Airbus spokesman Heiko Stolzke told news agency dpa Thursday that the nearly 5 1/2 -hour flight the previous day was "a standard internal Airbus test flight before the delivery of a new aircraft."

He said the idea for the Christmas tree pattern of the flight, which took off from and landed at the company's plant in Hamburg, came from the pilot and engineers on the flight and it was carried out in co-operation with air traffic control.