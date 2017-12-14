Police arrest leaders of far-right group retweeted by Trump

LONDON — Two leaders of a British far-right group that gained publicity when it was retweeted by U.S. President Donald Trump have been arrested for allegedly stirring up hatred.

Britain First leader Paul Golding and his deputy Jayda Fransen were detained in Belfast after attending a court hearing for Fransen. She's charged with hate speech during a "Northern Ireland Against Terrorism" rally in Belfast in August.

Golding was arrested Thursday over the same rally, and Fransen was detained over a social media post criticizing Islam.

Last month Trump retweeted three videos from Fransen's account purporting to show violence by Muslims.

Trump's action drew a rebuke from Prime Minister Theresa May, who said it was "the wrong thing to do."