Prosecutor: Decision set in case against Sooners RB Anderson

NORMAN, Okla. — An Oklahoma prosecutor has scheduled a news conference to announce whether Sooners running back Rodney Anderson will be charged after a woman accused him of sexual assault.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn set his announcement for 2 p.m. Thursday.

The accusation stems from a petition for a protective order in which the woman says Anderson assaulted her in her apartment and that she fears for her safety. An attorney for Anderson has called the accusations "patently false," saying the woman made them after Anderson declined her social invitations.

Anderson has been one of Oklahoma's breakout stars this year after season-ending injuries the past two. He leads the Sooners with 960 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns and has 283 yards and five touchdowns receiving. Oklahoma plays Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 in the Rose Bowl.

