Putin, in annual address, calls for modern Russia economy
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says he will seek to modernize the Russian economy if he's re-elected to another term next March.
Speaking at an annual news conference Thursday, Putin said that he wants to see Russia "aimed into the future," make its economy more flexible and increase its efficiency.
Putin, whose approval ratings top 80
He said he sees the development of health care and education among top priorities if he wins.
He said he would like to see more political competition, which would help make the nation's political system more balanced.
Putin said he would run as a self-nominated candidate, keeping a distance from the main Kremlin-controlled party, United Russia.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
B.C.'s Site C dam 'a stain' on reconciliation with Indigenous people in Canada: experts
-
City of Calgary's 'well-loved' Stephen Avenue up for repair – and the options are endless
-
Plane crashes in northern Saskatchewan with 25 people on board, no fatalities
-
Million-dollar promise: A pledge to her mother led this woman to a $1.75 million lotto win