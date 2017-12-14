Royals join bereaved families in London tower fire memorial

LONDON — Britain's royals have joined survivors and families of those who died in London's Grenfell Tower fire for a memorial service to remember the 71 people killed in the June blaze.

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince Harry, Prince William and his wife Kate arrived Thursday for the multi-faith service at St. Paul's Cathedral, held exactly six months after the June 14 fire that engulfed a residential tower block in west London.

Emma Dent Coad, a lawmaker for the neighbourhood , said "emotions are still very raw" and the service was a "recognition that people from all walks of government are going to come down and grieve with them."