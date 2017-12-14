Senate may put off most anticipated Russian probe findings
WASHINGTON — With no firm conclusions yet on whether President Donald Trump's campaign may have
Recommendations on how to counter the threat from attempted election hackers could be the first written product from congressional committees examining Russian interference into the 2016 election.
That's according to the top Republican and Democrat on the committee.
An early bipartisan report could be an attempt to boost confidence in the panel's probe. A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows more than half of Americans have expressed skepticism about multiple congressional investigations.
