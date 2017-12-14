Son of mafia capo wants community service cut by 80 per cent

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The son of a mafia captain is asking a judge to reduce the number of community service hours he has to work as part of his sentence for a shakedown scheme he ran with his parents.

The Providence Journal reports that Anthony St. Laurent Jr. asked a federal judge in Rhode Island this week to reduce his community service obligation from 500 to 100 hours per year.

His lawyer said in a court filing that St. Laurent has considerable work and family obligations, and says he has found it "impossible" to perform the 40-plus hours of community service required each month.

He was released from custody in 2016.

St. Laurent Jr. and his mother were convicted in 2010 of a running the scheme with Anthony "The Saint" St. Laurent.

