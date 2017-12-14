Suicide bomber kills 10 at Somali police academy, say police

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has killed at least 10 people at a police academy in the capital.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that the bomber who infiltrated Gen. Kahiye Police Academy Thursday targeted police officers during their regular morning exercises.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Somalia has frequent attacks from the Islamic extremist rebels of al-Shabab, who are allied to al-Qaida.