The Latest: Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

LONDON — The Latest on the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting (all times local):

12:00 p.m.

The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50 per cent , a month after increasing borrowing costs for the first time in a decade to contain a rise inflation stoked by last year's Brexit vote.

Thursday's decision was unanimous in the bank's nine-strong policy committee. It was widely anticipated even though figures released this week showed annual inflation rising further above the 2 per cent target, to 3.1 per cent .

Policymakers at the central bank are predicting inflation to ease back next year as the initial impact of the pound's fall following the vote to leave the European Union — it raised the price of imported goods like food and energy — fades.

Policymakers are also wary of raising rates too much given the economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit, due to take place in March 2019.

___

5:00 a.m.

The Bank of England is set to keep its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50 per cent on Thursday, a month after increasing borrowing costs for the first time in a decade to contain a rise inflation stoked by last year's Brexit vote.

Though figures this week showed annual inflation rising further above the 2 per cent target to 3.1 per cent , policymakers at the central bank have voiced hopes that price increase will soon ease. The initial impact of the pound's fall following the vote to leave the European Union — it raised the price of imported goods like food and energy — is expected to fade in coming months.