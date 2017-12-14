The Latest: Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold
LONDON — The Latest on the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting (all times local):
12:00 p.m.
The Bank of England has kept its main interest rate unchanged at 0.50
Thursday's decision was unanimous in the bank's nine-strong policy committee. It was widely anticipated even though figures released this week showed annual inflation rising further above the 2
Policymakers at the central bank are predicting inflation to ease back next year as the initial impact of the pound's fall following the vote to leave the European Union — it raised the price of imported goods like food and energy — fades.
Policymakers are also wary of raising rates too much given the economic uncertainty surrounding Brexit, due to take place in March 2019.
___
5:00 a.m.
