The Latest: Jones takes pass on timing of Senate tax vote

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the Alabama Senate race and Democrats (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

Democratic Sen.-elect Doug Jones is taking a pass on the question of whether the Senate should wait to vote on a sweeping tax overhaul until he can vote.

Jones defeated former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice Roy Brown Tuesday He tells NBC's "Today" show he prefers to "just let that play out."

"I don't have a position on that," the former federal prosecutor said Thursday morning.

Asked if he thought he won more because of his own campaign or because of the controversy surrounding the fiery Moore, Jones said, "I think it was a combination" of circumstances that vaulted him past Moore in a close race.

Jones also said he's amenable to working with President Donald Trump if he has programs that "I think are good for the people" of Alabama.

3:50 a.m.

To Democrats, Senate candidate Doug Jones' stunning victory in reliably Republican Alabama is more than a quirky one-off. Instead, party leaders cast the upset as a sign of growing nationwide momentum among voters opposed to President Donald Trump and an indication that Democrats shouldn't shy away from competing in Republican territory.

Democrats were bolstered in particular by the higher turnout in Alabama among African-Americans, particularly women; young voters and voters in urban areas, along with a diminished GOP advantage in some small towns and rural areas. The Alabama returns track other high-profile elections where Democrats have pulled out victories this year, including the governor's seat and other statewide offices in Virginia, and several dozen state legislative seats around the country.