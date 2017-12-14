The Latest: Lawyer: Mueller wraps up White House interviews

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election (all times local):

White House lawyer Ty Cobb says special counsel Robert Mueller's team of investigators has finished interviews with current and former White House officials.

Cobb says Mueller's team has gone through the list of White House staff that investigators had previously expressed interest in questioning.

He would not say how many people that entails, or identify everyone who has been questioned.

Mueller could still request interviews with additional officials, or could speak with certain people a second time.

With no firm conclusions yet on whether President Donald Trump's campaign may have co-ordinated with Russia, the Senate intelligence committee could delay answering that question and issue more bipartisan recommendations early next year on protecting future elections from foreign tampering.

Recommendations on how to counter the threat from attempted election hackers could be the first written product from congressional committees examining Russian interference into the 2016 election.

That's according to the top Republican and Democrat on the committee.