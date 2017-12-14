The Latest: Papers' attorney criticizes court autopsy ruling

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Latest on a state Supreme Court decision shielding redacted autopsy results of eight massacre victims (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

An attorney representing newspapers that sued for unredacted autopsy reports of a southern Ohio massacre is criticizing a court ruling shielding those reports.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that the Pike County coroner does not have to release the reports with complete information on the eight people shot to death in April 2016.

The Columbus Dispatch and The Cincinnati Enquirer separately sued for access to the full autopsies.

Cincinnati attorney Jack Greiner says the decision sets a negative precedent that will allow police to block autopsies by declaring them investigatory records.

The Ohio Attorney General's Office is investigating the unsolved killings. Spokesman Dan Tierney says the office is pleased with the ruling.

___

9:20 a.m.

A divided Ohio Supreme Court has rejected requests for the unredacted autopsy reports from the unsolved slayings of eight family members.

The court ruled 4-3 on Thursday that the Pike County coroner in southern Ohio does not have to release the reports with complete information.

The case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death at four homes near Piketon in April 2016.

The Columbus Dispatch and The Cincinnati Enquirer separately sued for access to the full autopsies.