The Latest: Scene outside courthouse quiet ahead of hearing
A
A
Share via Email
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Latest on a hearing for an Ohio man accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally in August (all times local):
12:20 p.m.
The scene outside a Virginia courtroom is quiet ahead of a preliminary hearing for an Ohio man accused of driving into a crowd of counterprotesters the day of a white nationalist rally in August.
Street traffic around the courthouse in Charlottesville was closed Thursday afternoon, and officers were posted around the premises, including an officer with a gun on a rooftop.
Reporters and cameramen surrounded the courthouse, but no other people gathered ahead of the preliminary hearing.
Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields of Maumee, Ohio, faces second-degree murder and other charges in the Aug. 12 attack that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.
___
4:30 a.m.
A man accused of ramming a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is due in court on charges including second-degree murder.
A preliminary hearing is planned Thursday afternoon to establish whether prosecutors have enough evidence to seek an indictment against 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, for the crash that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.
Any conviction on a second-degree murder charge carries up to 40 years in prison under Virginia law.
Authorities say Fields
Fields' attorney and prosecutors declined comment.