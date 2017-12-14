The Latest: Sheriff: Facebook post led search for lawmaker

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Latest on the death of a Kentucky state lawmaker accused of sexual assault (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

An ominous Facebook post from a Kentucky lawmaker facing sexual assault allegations is part of what prompted his family to report him missing to a local sheriff's department.

Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell said Dan Johnson's wife reported him missing on Wednesday night when she could not reach him after reading a message he posted to Facebook saying "heaven is my home" and asking people to care for his wife.

Tinnell said a neighbour found Johnson's body near a bridge in Mount Washington. Tinnell said it appears Johnson shot himself.

Authorities recovered 40 mm pistol by Johnson's body. Tinnell says authorities have a warrant to search Johnson's car and are doing various forensic tests.

___

3:51 a.m.

A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has died of an apparent suicide.

Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings says state Rep. Dan Johnson died from a single gunshot Wednesday night on Greenwell Ford Road in Mount Washington, Kentucky. Billings said Johnson stopped his car at the end of a bridge in a secluded area and got out. Billings says it was "probably suicide." He said an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.

The 57-year-old Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016. On Monday, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published an account from a woman saying Johnson sexually assaulted her in the basement of his home in 2013. Louisville police investigated the matter but closed the case and did not file charges.