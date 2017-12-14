The Latest: White House says Roy Moore should concede

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Latest on the Alabama Senate race (all times local):

4 p.m.

The White House says it's past time for Republican Roy Moore to concede he lost the Alabama Senate race.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders notes that President Donald Trump has already called Democrat Doug Jones to congratulate him on his victory and to express a willingness to work with him in Washington.

As for when Moore should deliver a concession speech, Sanders says it sounds like that "should have already taken place."

Sanders says she agrees that the numbers show Jones won fair and square.

Moore has been discussing a possible recount of the vote in Tuesday's special election.

In a video released Wednesday by his campaign, Moore says it was a close race and some military and provisional ballots have yet to be counted.

___

1 p.m.

The Democrat who just won a hotly contested U.S. Senate race in the overwhelmingly conservative state of Alabama has some advice for his party.

Doug Jones says that Democrats need to stick to economic issues to win races in the Deep South and avoid being defined by social issues.

Jones is in favour of abortion rights and criticized Trump's decision to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military.

Jones told The Associated Press that he was advised to adjust his stances to boost his chances of winning but refused.