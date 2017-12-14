Thousands of passengers affected by Niki airline's grounding

BERLIN — Thousands of European travellers could be left stranded by the bankruptcy of Austrian budget carrier Niki.

The airline ceased flight operations Thursday. Hopes for a swift rescue of Niki, a division of bankrupt Air Berlin, were dashed Wednesday when Lufthansa dropped its bid for the airline following resistance from the European Commission.

Niki posted a notice on its website saying passengers should contact their tour operator if possible. It said several other airlines have offered to fly passengers back to Germany, Austria and Switzerland for a small fee if they booked directly through Niki.

Austria's transport minister said up to 10,000 passengers could be affected by the bankruptcy over the coming two weeks.