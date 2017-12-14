Thousands of passengers affected by Niki airline's grounding
BERLIN — Thousands of European
The airline ceased flight operations Thursday. Hopes for a swift rescue of Niki, a division of bankrupt Air Berlin, were dashed Wednesday when Lufthansa dropped its bid for the airline following resistance from the European Commission.
Niki posted a notice on its
Austria's transport minister said up to 10,000 passengers could be affected by the bankruptcy over the coming two weeks.
The airline's founder, ex-Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda, has expressed interest in buying back the company.
