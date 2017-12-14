Tom Ridge returns home nearly a month after heart attack

PHILADELPHIA — Former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge has returned to his home in suburban Washington D.C., nearly a month after suffering a heart attack.

A spokesman says Ridge arrived at his Maryland home Wednesday after leaving a Texas rehabilitation centre . He was attending a Republican Governors Association conference in Austin when he had the heart attack Nov. 16.

The 72-year-old Republican served two terms as Pennsylvania's governor, from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.